Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 3.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 239,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

