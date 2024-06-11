Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,041,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.96. 780,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,127. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

