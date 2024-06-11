Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $236.74

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $236.74 and last traded at $236.55, with a volume of 11296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.39.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.