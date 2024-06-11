Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $236.74

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHRGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $236.74 and last traded at $236.55, with a volume of 11296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.39.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000.

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.