Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $236.74

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $236.74 and last traded at $236.55, with a volume of 11296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.39.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

