Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $363.64

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $363.64 and last traded at $363.26, with a volume of 263826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $362.23.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- What are earnings reports?
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.