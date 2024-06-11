Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Raised by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.35. 7,057,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,775,194. The company has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

