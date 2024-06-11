VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Holdings Lifted by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises about 2.1% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vista Investment Management owned about 0.42% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

FLTR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.43. 74,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,505. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

