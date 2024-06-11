Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ VLYPP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,817. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
