Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ VLYPP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,817. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

