Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
VHI stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. Valhi has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $555.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 981.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
