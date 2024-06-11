Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $179.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $180.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.86.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 120.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

