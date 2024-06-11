VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Up 3.3% on Analyst Upgrade

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% on Tuesday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $7.25 to $8.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. VAALCO Energy traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 39,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,050,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $647.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

