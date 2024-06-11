V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.16, but opened at $13.62. V.F. shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 674,734 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

V.F. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -14.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,768,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in V.F. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $30,527,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

