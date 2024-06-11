Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Holdings Raised by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 42,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

UHT stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,564. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $49.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.87%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,141.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.38 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,252.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 6,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,141.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

