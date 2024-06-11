Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.98

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $194.98 and last traded at $194.16, with a volume of 604153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Trading Up 4.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average of $173.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Universal Display by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Universal Display by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Universal Display by 11.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

