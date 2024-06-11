United States Steel (NYSE:X) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on X. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.78.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.00. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

