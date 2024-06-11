United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Position Boosted by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 3,034.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,857 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of United States Steel worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of X. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,280,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,952,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,529,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,912,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:X traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

