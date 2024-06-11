United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 312,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 175,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $194.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter.

United States Copper Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

