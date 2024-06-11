United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Shares Up 2.6%

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.87. 5,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 7,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Trading Up 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States 12 Month Oil Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Free Report) by 1,203.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.12% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About United States 12 Month Oil Fund

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

