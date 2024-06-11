United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.25

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

United Internet Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.48%.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

