Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNP opened at $228.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $194.60 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

