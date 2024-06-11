Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Increased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,297,000. Symmetry Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 48,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 370.8% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,309,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.05. The company had a trading volume of 158,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,391. The company has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $194.60 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.78.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

