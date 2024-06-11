UMA (UMA) Market Capitalization Achieves $241.64 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. UMA has a market cap of $241.64 million and approximately $18.29 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UMA has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for $2.97 or 0.00004358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 119,739,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,233,726 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

