Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,242 shares during the period. Ultra Clean makes up approximately 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 5.71% of Ultra Clean worth $87,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCTT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,962,000 after buying an additional 190,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 46,076 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 547,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 420,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 88,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 415,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 5,296 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $235,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $267,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 5,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $235,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,021 shares of company stock worth $1,980,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 48,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

