Ultra Achieves Market Cap of $52.23 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $52.23 million and $1.92 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,306.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.40 or 0.00663235 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00075321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011199 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001224 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14115592 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,632,344.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

