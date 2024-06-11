UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 0.9%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 2,549,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,643,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

