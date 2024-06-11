U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,765,000 after buying an additional 674,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,334,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,401 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.48. 12,501,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,412,049. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

