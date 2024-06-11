TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,371,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 970,435 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 5.73% of TriMas worth $60,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TriMas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in TriMas by 12.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TriMas by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,638,000 after purchasing an additional 167,452 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $161,772.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,443.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $387,053. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

TriMas Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,028. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.70.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

