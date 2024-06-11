Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stake Lowered by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,982 shares during the period. Trex accounts for 1.8% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 3.70% of Trex worth $332,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its position in Trex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Trex by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.50. 643,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,399. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.74. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $101.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.47.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

