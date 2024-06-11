Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Trevena Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.39 on Friday. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of Trevena at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

