TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Raised by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $22,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.19.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,305.99. 247,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,787. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $794.97 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,275.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,151.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 30,123 shares valued at $37,654,235. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

