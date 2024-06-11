Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
TCL.A has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cormark raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price target on Transcontinental and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.08.
Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
