Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,458 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Transcat worth $76,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Transcat by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,732,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter worth $5,221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 196.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter worth $2,962,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Transcat Price Performance

TRNS stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.44. 25,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.45. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $147.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Transcat

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,967 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

