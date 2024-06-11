Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 504559406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Tower Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02.

Tower Resources Company Profile

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

