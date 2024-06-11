Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases 6,191 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Core & Main Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 403,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,067. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $13,191,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

