Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases 6,191 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CNM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.
Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 403,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,067. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $13,191,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
