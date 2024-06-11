Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 914.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $4,429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 280,491 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $244,184.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,827,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,507,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $244,184.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,827,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,507,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,116,556 shares of company stock worth $153,496,256.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of USAC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.94. 73,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,493. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 512.20%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

