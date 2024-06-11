Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 182,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.67. 158,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.