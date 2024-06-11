Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $20.97 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,851 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 3.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

EPD traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.42. 776,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

