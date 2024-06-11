Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Grows Position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAPL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,205. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $767.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.48.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 701.44% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $941.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 344.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAPL. TheStreet cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

