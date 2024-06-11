Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 9,308 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Chesapeake Utilities comprises about 0.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.24% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,999. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $131.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

