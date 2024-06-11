Torrid (CURV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect Torrid to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Torrid has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Torrid to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CURV opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.19 million, a P/E ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 2.02. Torrid has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

