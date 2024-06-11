Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $96.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Toro has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $106.68. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 139,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 28.0% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

