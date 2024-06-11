Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Set at C$27.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.89.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TSE:TXG opened at C$21.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$22.56.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

