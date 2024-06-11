TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $53,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLD stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $403.04. 222,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,037. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $452.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,840 shares of company stock worth $2,362,869 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

