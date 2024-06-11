Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 3,398,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 28,789,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Tilray by 36,687.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 10,648,403 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Tilray by 29.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after buying an additional 3,681,157 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tilray by 1,038.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,066,137 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth $2,023,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth $586,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

