Threshold (T) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $291.58 Million

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $291.58 million and $9.20 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02966947 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,915,907.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

