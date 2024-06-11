Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) Declares $1.05 Dividend

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Thomasville Bancshares Price Performance

THVB stock opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. Thomasville Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits.

