The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,846,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 686.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 124,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 108,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.78. The stock had a trading volume of 701,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

