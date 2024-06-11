The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.68

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 65117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSXMA shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSXMA

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,492,894 shares of company stock worth $121,296,950 and have sold 229,161 shares worth $15,947,127. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 548.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.