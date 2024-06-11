The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $5.72 on Monday, reaching $332.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,966. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

