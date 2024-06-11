The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 955,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $42,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth $861,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $718,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 248.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GBX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. 21,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $300,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,654.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $300,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,654.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $465,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,288.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,176 shares of company stock worth $2,104,013. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

