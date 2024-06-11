Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.44% of Tetra Tech worth $39,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 189,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $96,655,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.7 %

TTEK stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.01. 202,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.